Epic Games Store is getting achievements next week

Epic will be bringing achievements to the Epic Game Store next week. Set to be introduced as a way for developers to activate achievements for their games, the system will see players completing challenges in selected games to earn XP that allows you to flaunt your skill in those games.

Epic Games Achievements will only be available to specific developers and games to start with, with plans to become available to all developers in the coming months. At the launch of the service, we can look forward to Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and Alan Wake Remastered all getting achievements.

As for how the XP and achievements will work, they will split into four levels of reward. Bronze is anything that is valued between 5-45 XP, Silver, is anything between 50-95 XP, Gold is for achievements between 100-200 XP, and Platinum is the max reward available at 250 XP.

Achievements will be displayed in your Epic Games Store library, where it will even show you how close you are to unlocking new ones. On top of this, you'll be able to see available Epic Achievements on game detail pages in the store.

Epic did also note that we can look forward to new updates to the system in the future, including more social features and even player rewards, but did not give a time frame for when these would land.