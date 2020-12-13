Epic Games Store Holiday sale to return on December 17

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games has announced that the Holiday sale will be returning to the Epic Games Store. The event of which is set to offer deals of up to 75% off on certain titles, will be beginning on December 17 and will also be offering a whole bunch of free titles to send the season of giving out with a bang.

From December 17, the Epic Games Store will be giving away one free mystery title a day for two whole weeks, meaning (and yes, this math is correct), you'll be on the cards for 15 free titles spread over 15 days across the holiday period. Each game will be available to claim for just 24 hours, so be sure to get in and grab the title before too late - and remember, they are all free to keep forever.