Epic Games Store handed out nearly 600 million free games in 2024

The Epic Games Store has revealed a bunch of statistics and user tendencies from 2024. The massive report shares loads of data on spending, monthly users, total accounts, and even how vital its free games seem to be to its business still.

The report begins by noting that the total PC user base for the EGS has now surpassed 295 million, with nearly 900 million cross-platform accounts too. As for how these numbers transition to frequent users, we're told that December 2024 posted 74 million monthly active users on the platform, which is actually a decrease over December 2023 by 1%. The good news however is that the average MAU is up 6% at 67 million, with 32 million people clocking in every day to make for a daily active user figure that is also up 6%.

As for gameplay hours, these are up 10% to 7.72 billion throughout last year, with 2.68 billion of that attributed to third-party titles. In total, this level of attention has seen PC players spending a whopping $1.09 billion on the EGS last year, which is up 15%. Yet the third-party spending actually decreased by 18% to $255 million, suggesting that Fortnite spending and such continues to expand and thrive.

When talking about free games, 89 different ones were offered last year with a grand total of 595 million free titles added to user libraries during the year. The variety and total on offer means that if you were to add each new game served up, your library would increase in value by $2,229, according to Epic.

You can see the full infographic below, which also looks at which games were the biggest and also how Epic's social channels are performing.