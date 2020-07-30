Cookies

Epic Games Store gets achievement feature

PC gamers using the Epic Games launcher can now join the hunt for achievement via select games with more to come in the future.

Through a tweet, Epic has announced that the achievement system is now available for some games on its digital store, Epic Games Store. With this move, Epic Games Store expands its competition with its direct "rival", Steam, filling yet another gap between the two platforms.

This function, as Epic confirms in the tweet, is still in an early stage and it's very likely that many other changes will come soon, which the company will follow up on with more updates in the future.

It seems that the competition between the two stores is becoming more and more heated, since Epic Games Store has decided to contrast the Valve platform, also planning Summer Sales, in addition to the free games that, since its launch, they offer to their users every week - by the way, you still have a few hours to redeem Tacoma and Next Up Hero.

