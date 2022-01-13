Epic Games Store: Get Gods Will Fall for free while you can, Galactic Civilizations III will be free starting tomorrow

HQ

So, after the new year countdown celebration, Epic is back to its old pattern, by offering one free game every seven days.

Today's the last day for you to grab Gods Will Fall for no charge on EGS, if you haven't - this is an action adventure developed by Clever Beans and released back in January 2021.

Then, in less than 24 hours, Galactic Civilizations III will take the place and be free to download from January 14 to January 21. In fact, this is not the first time this space-based strategy title being given away by Epic, last year, also in January, it was free for a week on the same platform. So if you didn't get it for some reason, don't miss the opportunity this time.