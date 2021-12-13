Epic Games Store finally has a shopping cart

HQ

By this point we are all pretty familiar in doing our shopping online. And when you go to an online store, you click stuff to your shopping cart, and when you are done, you make a payment. Believe or not, PC gaming platform Epic Games Store has managed to survive this long without having a shopping cart!

But have no fear, because finally this has been fixed, and was recently announced by Epic Games themselves. Shopping cart has been tucked in right next to wishlist. And it works exactly as you'd expect.

"Add to cart" does what you would expect it to do, but "Buy now" is also still in place for "launching the single-items checkout experience". If you are a bit unsure about your purchase, you may use "Move to wishlist" function to move an item from your cart to wishlist instead.

Way to go Epic Games Store.