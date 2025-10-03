Epic Games Store finally adds feature Steam users have had for years

HQ

While the Epic Games Store has its free games and used to gain a lot of big exclusives back in the day, PC users decided almost in unison they preferred Steam. However, this could be about to change as Epic Games has added a major feature to its store.

As caught by PC Gamer and posted on Epic's forums, pre-loading is now available on the Epic Games Store. 5 days or 129 hours before a game launches, you can download its files to your PC so you're ready to go as soon as the floodgates open.

This is unlikely to cause the pendulum to shift towards Epic, but it is good to see a highly requested feature make its way to the online marketplace, even if it's years late compared to Steam.

The Epic Games Store has been steadily improving in the past few years, and while a lot of PC users mainly keep it installed as a Fortnite launcher, so long as Epic keeps making changes like this and adding new features, there's a possibility of a bright future ahead.