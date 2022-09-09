Epic Games Store allows us to experience the pleasures of making wine

Epic Games Store has been relentless about giving out free games on PC every week, and this week is no exception.

We all like wine, and have always wanted to prove, that we are the best at making that wonderful liquid, right? Well now you can prove that in a virtual way, because this week's free game Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator allows us to do it. Even the official description states that making wine is a journey.

Winemaking could be your best adventure. Make the best wine interacting with soil and nature and take your winery to the top. Your beautiful journey into the winemaking tradition starts now.

That other free offer is Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Bundle.

Be sure to claim yours until September 15th.