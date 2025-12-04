Epic Games reveals first mobile-only competitive Fortnite Series

HQ

Epic Games has clearly noticed just how big esports are on mobile, with titles like PUBG: Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang dominating. To tap into this, a new mobile-only competitive Fortnite tournament has been revealed, with this being regarded as the Fortnite Mobile Series and running alongside the main Fortnite Championship Series.

To begin, we can expect a Blitz Royale event to be held where $1 million is on offer. This will feature a format where Open qualifiers are held in December and throughout 2026, and then followed by a Mobile Championship where the best 16 players from around the world will attend an event where $200,000 will be on offer.

The first monthly Open tournament will kick off as soon as tomorrow, December 5, with rounds and qualifiers then happening over the weekend that follows (i.e. December 6 and 7) and will then be followed by a mirrored event next weekend (December 12-14). This will be the format that the January and February Opens follow too, with the caveat that there will be action every single weekend over these months.

With these events coming up, will you be partaking in the Fortnite Mobile Series?