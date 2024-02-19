Epic Games promises free Fallout, then switches things up at the last minute

HQ

Usually, when the Epic Games Store gives you notice on what's going to be coming for free next week, you don't expect that game to be something else entirely when you check the store again. However, this is the reality Fallout fans faced recently.

Previously, it was revealed that the free games for the 22nd to 29th of February were going to be Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics, but this trilogy has since been replaced by Super Meat Boy Forever.

All of those Fallout games have been made free on Epic before (I have them in my library and certainly didn't pay for them), but for fans wanting to experience those isometric classics for the first time, this is going to be disappointing. Great news for Super Meat Boy lovers, though.

So far, there's been no word on why this change was made by Epic, but hopefully we'll have more information soon.