The Evil Within

Epic Games makes one of the best survival horror games free this week

And its sequel is going for free next week.

HQ

The Epic Games Store may not always deliver a banger for free in its weekly free games, but for Halloween the digital marketplace is giving users The Evil Within for the sweet price of nothing at all.

The Evil Within is a hit survival horror game from the original creator of Resident Evil. When we reviewed it, we praised its great atmosphere, story, and variation. If you've not yet had the chance to check it out, it might be the perfect way to spend some spooky gaming evenings this Halloween.

Also, when you wrap it up, next week The Evil Within 2 is going to be made free as well. Alongside The Evil Within games, you can also pick up Eternal Threads on the Epic Game Store this week, and Tandem: A Tale of Shadows next week.

The Evil Within

The Evil Within
