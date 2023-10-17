Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Epic Games launches Now On Epic program

The new program entices developers to bring their old games to Epic.

Epic Games Store has officially launched Now On Epic, a new program that will hopefully bring some popular, older titles to the storefront.

Targeting developers who have previously put their games on Steam or another third-party service like Ubisoft Plus, Epic Games is offering these creators 100% of their revenue for the first 6 months their game sits on the store page.

From there, it'll go back to normal, with Epic Games taking a 12% cut. Early Access games are also eligible, and as per Epic's site, developers can enrol in the Now On Epic program until the 31st of December, 2024.

