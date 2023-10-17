Epic Games launches Now On Epic program

HQ

Epic Games Store has officially launched Now On Epic, a new program that will hopefully bring some popular, older titles to the storefront.

Targeting developers who have previously put their games on Steam or another third-party service like Ubisoft Plus, Epic Games is offering these creators 100% of their revenue for the first 6 months their game sits on the store page.

From there, it'll go back to normal, with Epic Games taking a 12% cut. Early Access games are also eligible, and as per Epic's site, developers can enrol in the Now On Epic program until the 31st of December, 2024.