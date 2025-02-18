Epic Games just banned a Fortnite cheater in the most hilarious way possible

HQ

Cheating in video games is one of the biggest problems that multiplayer titles in particular face, and it's something that we occasionally see creep into the professional world too. Recently, this happened in competitive Fortnite and once Epic Games learnt of this cheating incident, the massive games company decided to take serious and truly hilarious action.

Not only has Epic called out this individual on its social channels and revealed that they have given them a lifetime ban from Fortnite tournaments, Epic has also taken legal action and forced the cheater to donate any of the "undeserved" winnings they amassed to charity, while also making them produce and publish an apology video on their own YouTube channel.

The cheater in question is "RepulseGod", and you can see Epic's incredible statement and the apology video from the cheater below.

Do you think other video game companies should take this kind of action against cheaters too?