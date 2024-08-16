Epic Games is preparing for the FNCS Global Championship with Champions Road tournaments for the next month

HQ

The Fortnite Championship Series Global Championship 2024 is getting ever closer and to mark that major premier tournament Epic Games has announced a month of tournaments being held in Fortnite where players of all skill levels can come together and compete in the hope of earning a portion of over $4 million worth of prize money.

Known as the Champions Road, this will kick off on August 21 with the Champion Kyra + Cosmic Infinity FNCS Cup and will then continue with near daily tournaments all the way until September 29.

While only the best will receive any cash prizes, those who compete in the tournaments and complete some of the various quests will be eligible to earn The Tracker's Rally Back Bling and the Vanguard's Charge Emote. Other rewards will also be on offer for each of the respective events too.

The Champions Road will also stretch into Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, where a few additional rewards will be on offer. Will you be testing your skills along the Champions Road?