Epic Games is offering NBA 2K21 for free right now

The Epic Games Store has kicked off its annual Mega Sale by offering up NBA 2K21 as this week's free game. The title was teased as a mystery game over the course of the past week, but now is available for anyone to pick up and add to their collection.

The decision to offer up NBA 2K21 comes as the store also slashes prices on a whole range of games in its Mega Sale. There are some really great offers available that might be worth taking a look at, including 41% off a Ubisoft bundle that contains both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which is valued at £54.27 (around the same price as one of the games at full price).

As for other notable deals, the PC versions of the Kingdom Hearts games are 33% off, and you can even grab Outriders for 25% off.

On top of this, if you log into your Epic Games Store account over the course of the sale, you can nab a handy £10 coupon (or local equivalent) to get an even better deal on certain games. To be able to use the coupon, you will have to be buy a game valued at over £14.99 though.

Epic is also teasing another mystery game as the next free title, so make sure to keep an eye out for that when it lands on May 27.