Epic Games is adding over 20 official football kits to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite is adding over 20 official football kits to its live game, following a partnership deal with a bunch of major clubs. Alongside adding each kit, Fortnite is also bringing a new limited time mode called the Pele cup that will give players a chance to score some goals in the expansive battle royale title. A new Creative mode themed football island will also be entering the fray.

In total, there will be 23 official kits added to the live game, from a variety of global football teams such as; Manchester City, AC Milan, Los Angeles FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers, FC Schalke 04, Celtic FC, Melbourne City FC, Cerezo Osaka, and many more.

Also coming as part of the Pele cup, is the iconic Pele Air Punch emote that will allow you to celebrate each goal like the illustrious player. The Pele cup itself will also begin tomorrow, January 20, giving players a chance to earn the emote and the base cosmetic Kickoff Set.

The Creative football mode will bring a 4v4 bracket-style tournament to the game that will see players using their bodies, Pickaxes, various power-ups and other abilities to outplay and outscore their opposition. Each game will feature two rounds and the winners will go on to face each other, with the losers battling for third place.

Check out some images of the upcoming cosmetics below.