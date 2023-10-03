Epic Games head of publishing strategy leaves the company

HQ

While he might not be a household name for all gamers, Sergiy Galyonkin was a big part of Epic Games for nearly eight years. Previously, he created Steam Spy, a website that estimates the number of sales on Valve's platform.

In 2016, Galyonkin moved to Epic Games, and since then he'd helped the company grow to new heights. Now though, it seems he believes it's time for him to go. In a post made on his Twitter/X account, he outlines that he has left Epic Games, saying "I am not a good fit for this new version of Epic."

"Now, Epic Games is on its way to transforming from a game developer, engine creator, and publisher into a platform—Epic 5.0," Galyonkin wrote. But, he's not leaving the industry for good, and plans to work in gaming still, even being more vocal now that he doesn't have to "worry about the PR department."

Previously, we reported that Epic Games laid off around 15% of its workforce. It doesn't seem that Galyonkin was a part of those laid off, as it appears he chose now as the time to leave.