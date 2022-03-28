Cookies

Fortnite

Epic Games has now raised $70 million for humanitarian relief through Fortnite

And the initiative will continue to run for the rest of this week.

HQ

Ever since Epic Games announced that it would be donating all of its proceeds from Fortnite to the humanitarian relief effort to help those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, an initiative that Xbox backed by also committing all proceeds from Fortnite through the Microsoft Store as well, we've seen a massive sum of money raked in.

In its first day, that total surpassed $36 million, then soon after, it was reported to be more than $50 million, and now, in an updated blog post that was shared before (!) the weekend, the total has passed the $70 million milestone.

And yes, this does mean that the true number as of now is probably far larger, as it doesn't take into account the sales of the past couple of days.

With the donation initiative running until April 3, meaning it's only really just passed its midway point, we can likely expect this figure to keep on expanding over the rest of this week.

Fortnite

