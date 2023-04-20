Epic Games has acquired Aquiris to work on Fortnite

HQ

Epic Games has officially fully acquired the Brazilian developer, Aquiris, a move that will both see the studio renamed as Epic Games Brasil, and will see the developer turning its attention and now working to "create groundbreaking content and social experiences within Fortnite."

The developer, formerly known for its Horizon Chase and Wonderbox titles, is headquartered in the city of Porto Alegre, and first saw interest from Epic Games back in early 2022, when the company started investing into the Brazilian studio.

As noted in a statement from Aquiris CEO, and now studio director at Epic Games Brasil, Maurici Longoni, the developer will be using its understanding of Unreal Engine to help build these Fortnite experiences, all while continuing to maintain its former titles, such as Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2, and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem.