Epic Games continues to wage war on Apple and Google

It's been no secret that Epic Games has been using the immense wealth it has generated from Fortnite and Unreal Engine over the years to take the fight to Apple and Google in courtrooms in the effort of making Fortnite more widely accessible and less impacted by the restrictions in place on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

This fight has been a long and arduous one for Epic but it does seem like the company is continuing to get somewhere as now the European Commission has stated that Apple has been in breach of the Digital Markets Act, and will be subject to a fine and forced to make changes.

This has been noted in a press release from Epic, where they note the various changes that Apple must make, including allowing users to visit third-party stores, no longer charging fees on purchases made outside of an app, eliminating restrictions on language, style, and flow developers can use in their work, no longer tracking or surveilling developers, and allowing developers to communicate directly with customers and advertise lower prices.

Epic then discusses and notes that "Google is just as bad." It states that Google is also violating anti-steering rules and stopping consumers from being able to visit third-party stores when using Google Play Store-downloaded applications.

The massive game studio signs off by stating that "now is the time to follow through."