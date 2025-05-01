Epic Games claims victory over Apple in court, Fortnite could return to the Apple Store soon

HQ

After years of Epic Games battling with Apple in the courtroom over restrictions around alternative payment methods and messages dissuading users from using web links to purchase items, it seems the fight has finally come to an end.

As caught by The Game Business, US judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to stop forcing a 27% commission on purchases made through web links, and to stop prompting the aforementioned messages.

Epic Games has claimed this as a victory, and has offered to stop all further litigation should Apple accept this ruling globally. There are even plans to get Fortnite back in the Apple Store as soon as next week.

"We were one of Apple's best partners for more than a decade, from the point we released Infinity Blade for iOS and did amazing Unreal Engine support, right up until we started fighting them in 2020," said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney. "A good decade of awesome partnership. We hope with now the law being classified, and Apple's legal obligations under these consumer protection laws being clear, and now with Apple being forced by the court to adhere to them, that hopefully we can put our dispute to rest."

We're still waiting to see Apple's response, but it seems that years of fighting could come to an end between these two titans.