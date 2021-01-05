Epic Games buys a real mall, plans to turn it into a new HQ

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games has recently purchased an entire mall (a shopping centre for all the non-Americans out there) with the plans to convert the space into a new headquarters by 2024.

Revealed in a press release, the decision reads as follows; "Epic Games, Inc. ("Epic"), Turnbridge Equities ("Turnbridge") and Denali Properties ("Denali") are pleased to announce an agreement to transfer ownership of the 980,000-square-foot and 87-acre Cary Towne Center to Epic, with the goal of converting the property into its new campus by 2024."

With development planned on the mall set to begin soon, the unused mall will be converted into a variety of office and recreational space, as the company looks to create a base of operations unlike any other.

Epic Games has been based in Cary for 20 years now, but this new purchase shows the company is looking to expand again. Epic also of course has several properties and offices around the globe, but this will become the central base of operations if you will, where all the other offices report to.

Talking about the purchase and decision to stay in Cary, the town's Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said; "We're extremely proud that Epic has chosen to call Cary home for their new global headquarters, and we greatly appreciate the company's recognition of Cary's existing assets as well as the unlimited potential of the area for their growing business."

Considering it isn't uncommon for large companies to buy malls today, it will be interesting to see how Epic makes the space their own.