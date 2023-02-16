Epic Games bringing State of Unreal showcase to GDC 2023

HQ

Epic Games has announced it will be attending GDC 2023, which takes place from Monday, the 20th of March to Friday the 24th. Epic's showcase is set for the 22nd of March.

Epic Games' presentation will be called State of Unreal, and it will likely focus on Unreal Engine 5 and the games being developed for it.

Last year, Epic Games' presentation saw some big things announced, such as Crystal Dynamics and CD Projekt Red stating they were moving away from their engines and onto Unreal Engine 5.

It's unlikely that new games or things that are interesting for consumers will be shown off, as this is the Game Developer's Conference after all. However, State of Unreal will be livestreamed on both YouTube and Twitch for anyone wanting to watch.