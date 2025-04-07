Epic Games boss shuts down Fortnite movie rumours

HQ

With the recent success of video game adaptations, it's highly likely some sort of discussions have happened about a Fortnite movie or show at some point. But, Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney doesn't want us thinking that a Fortnite movie is coming anytime soon.

Movie insider DanielRPK tweeted that while studios had passed on a Fortnite movie previously, thanks to the box office success of A Minecraft Movie, they would likely change their tune. The insider claimed this meant Fortnite would be next.

Sweeney responded by simply saying "false." That seemed to put an end to that, as DanielRPK deleted his post soon after. If you were hoping to get a live-action Jonesy anytime soon, you'll likely want to keep dreaming, as it doesn't seem like a Fortnite movie is on the way.