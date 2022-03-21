Epic Games and Xbox donating all Fortnite proceeds to helping Ukraine

HQ

Epic Games announced the bold move to donate all the proceeds from Fortnite to help out people in need after Russia's war against Ukraine. This campaign started yesterday and will run to April 3, so if you've seen a cool skin you'd like to buy but hesitated as you don't want to waste money, now's the time rethink as you can do both a good deed and get something you want.

Shortly after this was announced by Epic Games, they also revealed that "Xbox is joining Epic in support of the people of Ukraine by contributing net proceeds for Fortnite during this time". This means every single cent you spend on Fortnite on Epic Games Store or on Xbox is going straight to helping someone else survive warfare. As Fortnite's Chapter 3: Season 2 just was released, we think there is a pretty good chance for a whole lot of money to be donated from Epic and Xbox, and Forbes expects this to end up being "tens of millions of dollars" from these companies.

The money is going to organisations like Direct Relief, Unicef, United Nations World Food Programme, UNHCR, UN Refugee Agency and so on, with more being added in the future. All organisations are "on the ground providing emergency aid, including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter" according to Epic Games.

Fortnite stuff being bought from Nintendo and Sony's Fortnite store are also helping of course, although the regular fee that all companies selling things on their respective stores is still in place, so not everything goes straight to charity.