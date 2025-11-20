Epic Games and Unity partner up to bring Unity games to Fortnite

HQ

Epic Games and Unity have agreed upon a massive deal which will see the pair of game development platform owners collaborate seemingly in the benefit of both parties. Unity games will be coming to Fortnite, giving players even more options in the enormous pool of UGC the game provides, and Unreal Engine will be brought to Unity's commerce platform, giving developers more choice in manage pricing, promotion, and more.

The details were ironed out in a post on Unreal Engine's website, in which both Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg as well as Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney praised the collaboration. "We're excited to partner with Epic Games to create more opportunities for game developers around the world," Bromberg said. "Choice and open systems create growth for everyone in the gaming ecosystem."

"Just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that's interoperable and fair," Sweeney added. "Working alongside Unity we're helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences, and find success."

We're expecting more details on this unprecedented partnership next year, where developers will better understand how this can affect them.