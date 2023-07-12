Epic Games: "adoption of Unreal Engine 5 is going great; transition takes years"

HQ

Juan Cañada is the director of graphics engineering at Epic Games and recently gave a talk as part of Madrid in Game's El Tardeo sessions to further educate young developers. Gamereactor attended the event and had the pleasure to film the following interview about all things Unreal Engine with the veteran developer:

Although they still feel very new, we could say we're mid-gen into PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series' home console era, and so we wanted to ask about the current use of Unreal Engine 5 by the different studios and projects, seeing as how many of them still go for heavily customised UE4 solutions even though UE5 was meant to be one of the drivers of the current generation of games.

"Yeah, well the transition takes years", points out Cañada in the video. "Game companies cannot switch to another engine all of a sudden. It's going great, the adoption of Unreal Engine 5 is pretty incredible. We work on a number of demos since 2020 when we announced Unreal Engine 5, a demo called Rebirth, then another demo called The Matrix Awakens, and I cannot share numbers but those demos brought a lot of people to Unreal Engine 5".

"It's just that creating a big game takes time", he continues, "so the games that you see now have been developed with previous versions of Unreal. The games you will see in the future will be developed with Unreal Engine 5".

Then, for the techies out there, the director got a bit more specific regarding what UE5 technologies such as Lumen and Nanite are adding to the game.

"For the final user, for the person who's playing the game, it's all about quality (...) But for game developers, differences in workflow are huge", he underlines.

"Lumen is a dynamic lighting system which gives you global illumination in real time, so you don't need to bake anymore. Before Lumen, you had to pre-bake all the lighting and something called static baking, static lighting. You have to bake that information of lighting to textures, and you had to deal with a very annoying and slow process: Every time you change geometry, you need to re-bake things".

"Regarding Nanite, apart from giving you an astonishing amount of quality, because you can zoom in on the geometry and you see a lot of detail that you only saw in film before, you can forget about things like LODs, level of details", Cañada explains. "In the past, when you modelled something like a house, a building, you had to create different versions of the model that were loaded with more or less polygons, depending on how far the camera was. That was very annoying, very hard to maintain, and that's over too with Nanite because Nanite makes that process automatic: You just load the model with cinematographic quality, all the resolution you can afford, and then Nanite works under the hood, creating the perfect performance version of it, depending on where the camera is".

Play on the full video to learn more about the applications of Unreal Engine in different industries or how it had a pretty interesting two-ways relationship with Fortnite.