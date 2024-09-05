Epic explains how to earn goodies for watching the FNCS Global Championship this weekend

HQ

This weekend will see the end of the 2024 Fortnite Championship Series coming to a close as the 2024 Championship is set to be held and see 100 players attending and appearing at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, USA to fight over a slice of a $2,002,000 prize pool. With the event being held between September 7 and 8, Epic Games has now revealed how viewers can earn some in-game cosmetics for watching the live action.

Assuming you have linked your Twitch or YouTube account with your Epic Games account, you simply need to tune into one hour of action a day to secure the goodies. Here is what's on offer and when it unlocks:



Watch for 30 minutes on Day 1: Glimmering Trophy Emoticon



Watch for 1 hour on Day 1: Renzo in Profile Spray



Watch for 30 minutes on Day 2: Renzo's Victory Crest Emoticon



Watch for 1 hour on Day 2: Kuno's Contemplation Spray



Will you be checking out the Championship 2024 to add these goodies to your Locker?