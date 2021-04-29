Epic does not allow Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Streaming

You're watching Advertisements

More and more games are being added to Xbox Cloud Gaming, but Fortnite still hasn't been added, even though one could suspect that it is one of the most requested games for the service. So why is this?

The answer is now revealed over at The Verge, and it turns out that Epic doesn't allow it. When Epic's vice president of business development Joe Kreiner was asked about this during the Epic case against Apple, he replied:

"We viewed Microsoft's efforts with xCloud to be competitive with our PC offerings."

That means iOS players shouldn't expect Fortnite to be easily playable for iOS anytime soon, even though there are a few solutions for tech savvy gamers.