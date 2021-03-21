Epic details several new social features coming to EGS

You're watching Advertisements

Whilst the Epic Games Store has managed to win many players over with its exclusive titles and weekly free offerings, it still feels rather lacking in features compared to the competition. Things look like they are about to improve in this regard, however, as Epic has published a new blog post outlining a series of new features that are due to hit the platform in 2021.

At an unconfirmed date, several long-awaited social features are set to hit the platform. The Epic Games Store will introduce a new party chat system that will enable users to communicate via both text and voice chat. This will mean all of your conversations can occur with the same platform and you won't have to use Skype or Discord just to be able to chat. A handy feature is that parties will remain active and ongoing even if the host has to leave.

Also, there a few new changes set to hit the platform this month. Searches will now include a mutual friend count and the ability to search across different platforms. A new "Do Not Disturb" option is also being added to ensure you're not pestered by game invites from friends.

