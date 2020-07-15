Epic confirms the Hellblade II trailer was running in real time

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft really stole The Game Awards last December when it revealed both the Xbox Series X as well as Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The latter was announced with a stunning trailer, which Microsoft claimed was in real-time.

Yesterday, the always sharp-sighted readers over at Resetera forums noticed that Epic has now indirectly confirmed the claim that it was in fact at least partially running in real-time. While the trailer didn't show any gameplay and there hasn't been a whole lot of debate regarding the real-time claim, it's still nice to get a confirmation from a third party.

If you have forgotten about the trailer, you can check it out below. And don't forget the Xbox Games Showcase stream on July 23. Halo Infinite is already confirmed for the show and most people also expect Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to show up.