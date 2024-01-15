Epic boss criticizes Apple and Google by praising Microsoft

HQ

For three years, Apple has been the highest valued company in the world, something that was interrupted last week as Microsoft retook the number one spot for the first time since 2021.

One of the people who congratulated Microsoft for this achievement was the Epic boss Tim Sweeney, who at the same time also delivered fierce criticism towards Apple and Google, with whom he has had a lot of arguments in recent years:

"Congratulations to Microsoft on a well-deserved honor. From Bill Gates to Steve Ballmer to Satya Nadella, they have a 50-year track record of supporting and empowering developers to do great work, while respecting developer and user freedom. A sharp contrast to Apple and Google."

Epic lost in court against Apple but won against Google recently, fighting for the rights to have a Fortnite store of their own on the respective platform Android and iOS. Both these giants have a 30% fee on all sales and fairly strict control, something Epic opposes. Windows does not have something similar and Epic themselves tries to be more generous towards developers by just having a 12% fee on Epic Games Store.