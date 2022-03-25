Epic and Xbox have raised $50 million via Fortnite to help Ukraine

HQ

Almost a week ago, Epic announced that they had decided to let all money spent by users in Fortnite go straight to help Ukraine in various ways. Microsoft decided to help out as well, and won't take any cut from what is spent in Fortnite on Xbox, to increase the amount going to good causes.

As Chapter 3: Season 2 had just been launched, we assumed a whole lot of money would be donated - and boy were we right. After only a day, a whopping $36 million had been donated. And since then, this campaign has continued to generate money, and as recently revealed on Twitter, it has now climbed over $50 million.

As the campaign will run until April 3, this sum is expected to grow a whole lot more in a substantial boost to all the organisations currently struggling to cope with victims of Russia's aggression. If you've ever wondered if you should splurge in Fortnite, now's the time to do so. Get cool stuff and help people in need at the same time.