Eon announces plug-and-play HD adapter for the original Xbox

It's getting harder and harder to properly enjoy retro consoles on our flat screens of today, and for obvious reasons, they lack HDMI support. This is where Eon gaming comes in with their highly praised HDMI adapters for Nintendo 64 and Gamecube.

Now they have announced yet another HDMI adapter, XBHD, and as the name implies, it's for the original Xbox. This means you can now get HD visuals without lag in games like Blue Dragon, Jet Set Radio Future, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Ninja Gaiden Black, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and of course Halo: Combat Evolved.

And to make things better, it also offers three LAN ports (which will make Xbox LAN parties really easy to set up, like in the good old days), two HDMI video outputs, Mini-TOSLINK audio jack and more. It even fits in to the classic Xbox design.