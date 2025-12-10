Enzo Maresca's rotation strategy put into question after Chelsea's defeat to Atalanta

HQ

Chelsea was defeated by Atalanta 2-1 in Champions League, hampering their chances of securing a top 8 finish in the table to avoid playing a knock-out play-off in February, and worst of all, continuing a series of bad results for London club, most recent Club World Cup winners: a 0-0 against Bournemout, a 3-1 defeat to Leeds United and a 1-1 draw with Arsenal since the 3-0 victory to Barcelona.

Some fans are calling for the firing of coach Enzo Maresca, as a surprising figure is revealed: he is the manager from all Premier League clubs who has made more chances to the starting line-up: 119 chances in only 23 matches in all competitions this season (via The Athletic). He has also made 101 sustitutions in all those 23 games, an average of 4.39 substitutions per game.

Having frequent rotations help players to e more fresh given the large amount of matches (Chelsea could play up to 67 matches if they were to reach the final of all of their competitions (a very unlikely scenario, to be sure, but one that every club must be prepared to). And given the uneven results, some are questioning that the strategy is not working and the coach is not giving players consistency to grow and improve.

Do you agree with Enzo Maresca's methods, or think that the coach should stick to a more permanent starting line-up?