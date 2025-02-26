Enzo Maresca backs Cole Palmer despite his goal drought: "He has to continue to laugh the way he does"

HQ

Cole Palmer, the 22-year-old winger for Chelsea, is the top scorer for the team, and sixth top scorer in Premier League - and the only one from England - with 14 goals so far. However, he hasn't found net in seven straight games. Even with the 4-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday, that hopefully put an end to the recent bad streak (only three victories in the latest 11 games in all competitions) Palmer still missed all of his chances, leaving some fans worried.

However, his coach Enzo Maresca responded to beIN Sports, and said that it is a normal situation, and Palmer knows it. "You can't expect in every game to score or assist, and to finish every season with the amount of goals and assists, he knows perfectly well". Palmer ended last season with 22 goals, only five less than the Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland.

"He's spent time with great players and has seen that all great players have some moments [like this], the important thing is that he continues to be happy in the way he is, and continues to work, this is the most important thing". Maresca said.

"He has to continue to work, continue to be happy, continue to laugh the way he does" Maresca told BBC.

"He's a human being. All human beings, all big players, all the normal players, big club, big manager - we all go through a bad moment. Even if he is young, he shared time in a big club and he knows that all the big players go through moments like this", Maresca added.