Envy, Spacestation, and NTMR release their competitive The Finals rosters

To end 2025 a few days ago, three major esports organisations decided that the time had come to make big changes to their competitive The Finals squads. On December 30, all around the same time, Envy, Spacestation, and NTMR each decided to release their rosters for the esport, with the decision seemingly not being the end of their tenures in the esport.

For Envy, "swako", "stewj", "stn2k", and "Bizzy" were all released, with Spacestation instead letting "Graduating", "lamp", "n0rmalize", and "Hogz" depart. Looking at NTMR, only "UNI" and "Gremlin" have been dropped from the team, as "Lasagna" is remaining with NTMR for the foreseeable future.

The exact reason for going a different direction is not explicitly explained, but none of the announcements are worded as such that the teams seem to be exiting the esport entirely. With this being the case, expect news on updated rosters in the future.