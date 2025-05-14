Envy returns to Halo with new competitive squad

HQ

Envy hasn't been a part of the competitive Halo world since 2021, to some extent because of the fact that the organisation was absorbed into OpTic Gaming for a few years. However, now that Envy is back in operation, the team is looking to return to the esports scenes that it previously had left, and this includes Halo.

Envy has announced its first Halo team since 2021. The squad is made up of four players and a coach, with much of the team formerly being from Team Reciprocity. As for who is part of this updated Envy, the squad looks to be the following:



Ethan "Precision" Friese



Jason "Descendant" Morales



Spencer "Piggy" Thomas



Jackson "Yakzn" Johnson



Nick "Thug Nasty" Lavid as the coach



Envy hasn't competed in the Halo Championship Series since it switched over to Halo Infinite, but this is no doubt where we will find the organisation in the future, perhaps even at the upcoming Dallas Open.