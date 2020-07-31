Envy Gaming and BGA side to bring accessible gaming arenas to Dallas

You're watching Advertisements

Envy Gaming has sided with Belong Gaming Arenas to build several large-scale gaming venues in Dallas, Texas, that unite fans of esports, whether they are on a professional or casual level.

In a press release, Adam Rymer, CEO at Envy Gaming, said: "Envy and Belong share a passion for creating experiences where fans of gaming and those playing games, whether for fun or at the competitive level, can come together and celebrate their interests in a safe, welcoming environment".

It's still unclear where or when these arenas plan to be built, but we are rather fond of the concept. Having a dedicated space where gamers can unite and play together for fun does sound very appealing and we hope that the idea catches interest on a broader scale.

Is this a concept that you would like to see come to a city near you?

Thanks, Dot Esports.