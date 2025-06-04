Envy enters competitive Rainbow Six: Siege

HQ

Esports organisation Envy promised an announcement a few days ago, and it certainly did not disappoint. In its bid to reprise its role as one of the biggest esports teams around the world, now Envy has signed a Rainbow Six: Siege roster too, adding seven individuals to its ranks and who will be competing in the North American League.

The roster is made up of the former players and staff members from JJ and Co. This means that we can expect James "JJBlazt" Letkovsky, , Nick "Snake" Janis, "Emilio", Riley "Rival" Killen, Shawn "Twiizt" Testa, coach Rostyslav "ArcherOmix" Holoshchuk, and analyst Daniel "Lucan" Largent all repping Envy's colours going forward.

As for when Envy will make its Rainbow debut, the NAL will kick off on June 12, and will see teams fighting for spots at the game's Esports World Cup tournament in August.