Envy drops its Apex Legends roster

Envy, after splitting from Optic Gaming, only returned to the world of competitive Apex Legends as its own entity earlier this year, when it signed a new roster in January. Since that day, the roster has gone through various iterations, something that is also being reflected in today's news.

Envy has decided to drop its latest team. This means that the current players of Mark "Dropped" Thees and Nelson "zap" Bangs, and coach Payton "Talmadge" Koski are all without organisations, with this also following NRG's recent acquisition of the player Nicholas "Sikezz" Odom.

It's unclear what this means for the future of Envy's Apex team, but the announcement does add: "Proud to have started this new era with you."