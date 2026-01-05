Envy announces decision to exit competitive Rainbow Six: Siege

HQ

Esports organisation Envy has announced that it will be stepping away from competitive Rainbow Six: Siege. In a post on X, the team confirmed that it will be pausing operations in the game and releasing its entire roster. The exact reasoning behind the decision is not mentioned, but Envy does thank its players and staff for their efforts over the years.

Envy only returned to the world of Rainbow Six: Siege esports recently, aligning with the organisation making its return too. Since then, it has been in action for around one year, with this departure likely suggesting that Envy will be committing its resources to other competitive endeavours for the foreseeable future.

What should be said is that Envy isn't entirely ruling out a return to Siege esports, as it does round out its statement with the brief mention that "we remain hopeful about returning to the scene in the future when the time is right."

