Highwater

Environmentally critical indie game Highwater showcased

Demagog Studios is developing the project.

Recently, more and more games that criticise environmental policy have started to appear. Earlier this year we had Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, which dealt with deforestation and monkey survival, and tonight we had Demagog Studios' Highwater, an indie adventure/survival game set in a dystopian future where an elite class is rumoured to be abandoning the flooded earth.

Release date is later this year and you can see the trailer below.

