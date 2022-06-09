Environmentally critical indie game Highwater showcased

Dansk
Recently, more and more games that criticise environmental policy have started to appear. Earlier this year we had Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, which dealt with deforestation and monkey survival, and tonight we had Demagog Studios' Highwater, an indie adventure/survival game set in a dystopian future where an elite class is rumoured to be abandoning the flooded earth.
Release date is later this year and you can see the trailer below.