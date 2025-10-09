Enter the ring with Assassin's Creed Shadows athleisure gear from Venum

HQ

Looking to show your interest and love of Assassin's Creed and the recent Japanese Shadows adventure the next time you pop down to the gym? If so, Ubisoft and Venum have just the collaboration for you.

The video game giant and the athleisure company have teamed up for a range of apparel themed around active wear. It spans boxing gear (gloves and shorts), judo items (like a complete gi robe), plus various tracksuit and joggers options, trainers, undershirts, hoodies, and even T-shirts.

The set is one of the more grounded video game collaborations you will see and actually has some items you probably wouldn't mind wearing while out and about. And typically they all come in grounded colours too, like black, white, sand , red, and even some gold options too.

You can snag some of the cheaper options for as little as £40/€40 but the more expensive alternatives will run your tab as high as £120/€120. Check out the full collection here.

This is an ad: