Enshrouded teaser introduces underwater gameplay

Enshrouded is expanding rapidly, and during Gamescom the team revealed a teaser for its next major update: Wake of the Water. Launching in October, the update invites players to dive beneath the surface - adding water mechanics, something the otherwise excellent survival RPG has long been missing.

The teaser trailer showcased quick glimpses of swimming adventurers, reptilian enemies, tropical temples, and hidden treasures - a thrilling addition that promises to shake up the game's already established systems. The way water is implemented could very well transform Embervale entirely and give the adventure a whole new dimension.

Details remain scarce, but this is a major leap forward for Enshrouded. On October 7, adventurers everywhere will finally strap on their flippers and plunge into the depths. Until then, you can check out the teaser trailer below.

