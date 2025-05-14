Enshrouded releases its biggest update yet

HQ

Keen Games has today launched Thralls of Twilight, the sixth major update to Enshrouded, and it contains a hefty load of new content for all survivors in Embervale.

The plagued Shroud areas have been given a total makeover - the fog is denser, the enemies smarter, and the landscape more vertical and varied. Over 100 new locations to explore have been added, including Night Temples that are only accessible after dark. Night has also been extended to one hour in real time, so it's no longer just something to endure - it now offers a chance at exclusive resources and rewards.

Another big new feature introduced in Thralls of Twilight is gems. Gems that can be used to upgrade some of the rarer weapons, giving a lot of different effects and allowing you to customise your equipment a bit more. For those who like to put their own stamp on the character, there is now the option to colour armour and change appearance using the new NPC character Elio Ricci. In addition, the Nomad Highlands and Kindlewastes biomes have been given a major facelift.

In short. Enshrouded is getting better by the month, and Thralls of Twilight deepens the game even more in preparation for the planned full version to be released next year.