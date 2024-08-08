Enshrouded reaches three million players in Early Access

HQ

Enshrouded launched earlier this year as a rather interesting survival game, which managed to attract over a million players in its first few days. Shortly afterwards, its creators at Keen Games told us what to expect this year for the game before the full release, and since then they haven't missed a beat: three major updates, four patches and 16 hotfixes in total. All of which have served to expand and solidify the game's proposition, and the players have not stopped coming.

The studio celebrates in a post on their website that they have already reached three million players in Early Access, thanking them for the trust placed in them. They also promise that the full release on PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles will be in 2025, so they're sure to be celebrating major milestones in the coming months.

Have you played Enshrouded yet?