Enshrouded presents this year's roadmap and the next big update known as Pact of the Flame

HQ

A year has passed since Enshrouded, the latest in a series of ambitious survival games, launched on Steam with grandiose plans for the future. Now, 12 months later, it's come a lot closer to actually delivering on all that was promised and Enshrouded has expanded like crazy. The game world has been improved, refined, and polished. Not to mention all the gameplay changes and improvements that have been added.

So, on the eve of a brand new year of content, the developers have taken the opportunity to unveil their plans for 2025, as well as launching the latest major update known as Pact of the Flame. This focuses on improving major aspects of building, including the introduction of a first-person view, over 70 new building materials, and a whole host of unique cosmetic items to decorate with.

Check out the trailer and the promising roadmap that was shown below.

Are you playing Enshrouded?