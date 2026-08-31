Enric Mas extends leadership in La Vuelta without Pogacar, race enters Week 2

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Enric Mas, 31-year-old Spanish rider from Movistar Team, became the new leader of La Vuelta a España 2026 on Saturday when Tadej Pogacar (who was 3 minutes 50 seconds ahead of Mas before Stage 8) crashed and broke his collarbone, forcing to withdraw. Without a clear favourite, La Vuelta becomes the most open Grand Tour in a while, although Mas extended his leadership on Sunday when he won Stage 9, the climb to Alto de Aitana in Valencia.

If Mas maintains his leadership until the end of La Vuelta on September 13, he could become the first Spaniard to win La Vuelta since Alberto Contador in 2014. Contador was also the last Spaniard to win a Grand Tour, at Giro d'Italia 2015.

Mas has only won two La Vuelta stages overall, one last Sunday and the other back in 2018, but has finished second overall in La Vuelta three times (2018, 2021, 2022) and a third place in 2024. He will face competition from Primoz Roglic, who aims to become the first cyclist to win La Vuelta five times: he won in 2019, 2022, 2021, and 2024.

Vuelta a España 2026 General Classification after Stage 9



Enric Mas — Leader

Primož Roglič +1:18

Felix Gall +1:39

Oscar Onley +2:20

Richard Carapaz +3:26

Mattias Skjelmose +3:55

Sepp Kuss +4:09

Harold Tejada +4:39



On Monday, the riders rest and the race resumes on Tuesday, September 1, between Alcaraz and Elche de la Sierra.