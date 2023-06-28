Enraged Red Ogre, an action-platformer for Switch with a Spanish flavour

Although the second half of 2023 is full of big names, let's not forget that among all the AAA and big-budget developments there are also indie gems full of personality and entertainment. Akaoni Studio, a Spanish developer based in Valencia, has just unveiled its next 2D action-platform adventure with beautiful pixel art: Enraged Red Ogre, coming later this year to Nintendo Switch.

Enraged Red Ogre puts us in the shoes of a small and a bit aggressive ogre named Akaoni who travels through a multitude of scenarios inspired by Japanese lore while exploring them and killing all kinds of yokai enemies (watch out for the giant Kappa boss in the trailer) to save humanity. During his journey he meets Blu, an onibi (a kind of firework in Japanese lore) that will allow him to use his elemental powers, although he hides a secret...